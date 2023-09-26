I’m Not A Drug Lord, Do Not Belong To Any Cult – Naira Marley

Nigerian musician, Naira Marley, has denied being a drug lord, insisting that he does not belong to a cult.

Marlian Music record owner said this in a statement on Tuesday, amid speculation linking him to the death of Afrobeats star Ilerioluwa Aloba (Mohbad).

Mohbad died in unclear circumstances on September 12, with many Nigerians calling for Naira Marley’s arrest.

But in the statement, the singer said he did not torture nor attack the late Peace crooner contrary to speculations, debunking reports that belongs to a cult group.

“The rumours regarding the label being a drug cartel are untrue. I am not a drug lord, neither do I Marley belong to any cult or fraternity. I’m dedicated to proving my innocence and I’m cooperating with the authorities to clear my name with sufficient evidence,” he said.

“Marlian Music is an independent label run by a small intimate team. We run a legitimate label that focuses on championing exceptional talent, breaking new acts, and nurturing them.”

The controversial entertainer expressed his readiness to assist the police in unravelling the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

He also stated that he is making arrangements to return to the country to assist in the ongoing investigation over the death of his former signee.