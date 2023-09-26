Lagos Governorship Elections: Rhodes-Vivour Heads To Appeal Court

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has disagreed with the verdict of the Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and has instructed his lawyers to appeal the judgment.

He made this known via a press release on Tuesday to make known his stance on the judgment.

“The essence of democracy lies not only in our ability to vote but also in our capacity to defend the integrity of that vote,” he said.

“Consequently, our laws allow Governorship candidates to challenge the decisions of the electoral tribunals at the Court of Appeal, and up to the Supreme Court. In light of this, my lawyers have been instructed to appeal this judgment, as we remain confident of getting substantial justice at the appellate courts.”

While urging his supporters and Lagosians in general to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, Rhodes-Vivour expressed the hope of getting substantial justice at the appellate courts.

“In these trying times, your unwavering support means the world to us, we must remain united, vigilant, and hopeful,” the LP candidate added.

“The ultimate victory may take time to come our way, but it is, we strongly believe inevitable as we have come to understand that the wheels or justice may sometimes grind slowly but it definitely grinds to a sure end.”