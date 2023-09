The Senate is conducting a screening of the acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, and four others nominated by President Bola Tinubu as deputy governors.

In replacement of the then-acting CBN governor Folashodun Shonubi, Cardoso assumed office last Friday while awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

The nominees for deputy governor include Mrs Emem Nnana Usoro, Mr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Mr Philip Ikeazor, and Dr Bala M. Bello.

