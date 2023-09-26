Mohbad: Coroner Inquest Into Cause Of Death To Begin Friday

Preliminary enquiries into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad will begin on Friday, Sept 29, at the Magistrate court in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi disclosed this via a letter dated September 26th and addressed to the law firm of Falana and Falana Chambers.

Channels TV’s judiciary correspondent, Shola Soyele obtained a copy of the letter.

In a letter dated September 18th, 2023 and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the firm had requested the inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its reply to the firm’s letter, the coroner said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Mojisola Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The late Afrobeats singer who lived in the Ikorodu area, died on September 12 at the age of 27.

