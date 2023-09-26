Mohbad: Reps Observe Moment Of Silence, Vow To Monitor Probe

The House of Representatives on Tuesday observed a moment of silence for the late Afrobeats singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who died two weeks ago aged 27.

The lower chamber paid the tribute at the beginning of an executive session at the resumption of plenary in Abuja.

Following a motion of urgent importance by the member representing the Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Mr Babajimi Benson, the House further resolved to monitor the investigation surrounding his death and royalties accruing to him.

Benson called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws, while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign.