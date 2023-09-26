We’re Tired Of FG’s Promises, All We Want Is Action – TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has expressed disappointment with the Ministry of Labour and Employment over its repeated promises to fulfil the union’s demands soon.

Its demands include wage awards for federal civil servants, tax exemption for some categories of workers, as well as setting up structures for the effective implementation of the palliatives from the Federal Government.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, spoke on Channels Televison’s Sunrise Daily when asked to comment on the promises made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, on the announcement of a wage salary award.

“We are really tired of ‘soon’. We want a definite pronouncement; we want definite solutions to these living issues because at the end of the day,” Osifo said.

“We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, ‘It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.’ We are relatively tired of promises all we want is actions.”

Recounting the discussions with the labour minister during the last meeting, Osifo said the feedback he received was that the President was out of the country and that on his return, he would likely make a pronouncement.

The TUC president added that during the newspaper review segment of the breakfast programme, he saw a newspaper headline promising that the much-awaited pronouncements would arrive soon.