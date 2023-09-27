Eid-El-Maulud: Pray For Peace And Prosperity, Governors, Senate President Urge Muslims

Political leaders in the country including state governors and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, have congratulated Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration.

In their respective message to the Muslim faithful on the occasion commemorating the birth of Prophet Mohammed, the leaders urged them to pray for peace and prosperity in the country.

In a message issued on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President said Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.) left behind positive marks on humanity for which his followers should emulate.

Noting the need to be supportive of authority, Senator Akpabio enjoined the faithful to increase their prayers for those in authority and for the nation.

“The occasion of the birthday of the Holy Prophet is a reminder to all adherents of the Islamic religion to rededicate themselves to prayerful support for those in authority and for the nation,” Senator Akpabio was quoted as saying.

“Even more, it is an opportunity for everyone of us to devote ourselves to uncommon godly citizenship and love for one another. It is time for everyone whether Muslim or not to accentuate the positive ambience of our nationhood towards the collective goal of renewed hope for all.”

Senator Akpabio urged all Muslims to draw on the virtues of patience, perseverance and the message of peace which he said should be assimilated by everyone from Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) towards the collective goal of a greater and more peaceful nation.

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, in his Eid-El-Maulud message, urged Muslims across the country to offer prayers for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, the Governor emphasized the need for Nigerians to come together and pray for the country’s progress, unity and development.

He also called on Muslims to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), which include love, tolerance, peace, and humility.

He urged Muslims to use the occasion of Eid-El Maulud to reflect on the teachings of the Prophet and strive to live a life of righteousness and selflessness.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State enjoined Nigerians of all religious creeds to imbibe the virtues of true brotherhood and compassion for humanity, in their inter-personal relationships.

According to him, doing so will greatly assist in engendering national peace, unity and integration in a pluralistic society like ours.

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, charged all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria and Benue State in particular, to follow the exemplary leadership of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, by promoting peaceful co-existence among the various segments of the society.

Governor Alia in a message of felicitation urged them to shun ethnic, political, religious differences and work towards building a safer and better Benue and Nigeria in general.

“As you rejoice in the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed, be mindful of the need to pray for peace and unity amongst the citizens, which form the fulcrum for the progress of our dear Benue State and nation.”

“You are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our dear state and country,” Alia said.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, the Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State urged the Muslim communities to cherish the occasion of Maulud and reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

He added that the Governor charged the Muslims to pray for peace and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria.

While commemorating this significant event, Governor Fintiri urged Muslims in Adamawa State to deepen their commitment to the principles of peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence.

“Let us embrace the spirit of love, compassion, and understanding, which are the foundations of our great state.”

During this time of reflection and gratitude, Governor Fintiri also appealed to all Muslims to offer fervent prayers for the peace and development of Adamawa State, adding that “Our state is known for its rich cultural heritage and diversity, and it is through unity and cooperation that we can achieve even greater heights.”

In his Eid-El-Maulud message, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State charged to the Muslims to pray fervently for peace and progress in the country and kaduna State.

Governor Sani described this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration as an opportunity for the citizens to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Mohammed in order to heal their communities and rebuild badly damaged local economies.