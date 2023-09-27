FG, US Govt Sign PRO-X Statement To Support Nigeria’s Research Reactor

The Nigerian and United States governments have signed a Proliferation Resistance Optimization (PRO-X) statement on supporting Nigeria in the design, construction and commissioning processes of Nigeria’s Multipurpose Research Reactor (NIRR-II), the Federal Government has said.

This is according to an executive summary of Nigeria’s participation at the ongoing 67th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, held in Vienna, Austria.

The PRO-X statement was signed by the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission and the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

According to the NNSA, the PRO-X programme reduces nuclear risks by supporting research by helping international partners design new research reactors and facilities that reduce the production of dangerous nuclear material while optimising reactor performance.

The Nigerian delegation was said to have signed the document while participating in a number of bilateral meetings and side events on the sidelines of the conference.

See the full statement below:

BRIEF ON NIGERIA'S PARTICIPATION AT THE IAEA CONFERENCE IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA FROM 25TH -29TH SEPTEMBER 2023 The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Adamu Ibrahim LAMUWA, led the Nigerian delegation to the 67th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference, holding in Vienna, Austria from 25th – 29th September 2023. It could be recalled that Nigeria joined the IAEA on 23rd March 1964.