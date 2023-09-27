Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Companies

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Wike, in a statement by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

See the full statement below: