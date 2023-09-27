PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Inspects Lagos Red Line Rail Infrastrutcure

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday embarked on an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure.

The Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometre North-South rail route proposed to run from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

The inspection comes weeks after the launch of the long-awaited Blue Line.

Sanwo-Olu was one of the few who took the first ride on the metro on September 4, when the Blue Line rail began operations.

The governor took the ride from the Marina station to Mile 2 around 9:00 a.m. Before he boarded the train, Sanwo-Olu explained to his co-passengers the requirements to board the train.

See photos from the inspection tour below:

