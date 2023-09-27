PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Inspects Lagos Red Line Rail Infrastrutcure

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday embarked on an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure.
The Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometre North-South rail route proposed to run from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.
The inspection comes weeks after the launch of the long-awaited Blue Line.
Sanwo-Olu was one of the few who took the first ride on the metro on September 4, when the Blue Line rail began operations .
The governor took the ride from the Marina station to Mile 2 around 9:00 a.m. Before he boarded the train, Sanwo-Olu explained to his co-passengers the requirements to board the train.
See photos from the inspection tour below:
L-R: Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Director – Rail Transport, LAMATA, Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
L-R: Project Manager of Red line project, CCECC, John Zhang; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Executive Director, CCECC, John Zhao (left); Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa (third left); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (middle); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo and Director – Rail Transport, LAMATA, Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
L-R: Director – Rail Transport, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga; Project Manager of Red line project, CCECC, John Zhang; Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo and Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing traders along the Agege rail corridor during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Director – Rail Transport, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Olasunkanmi Okusaga (left); Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat (right); Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right) and Managing Director, LAMATA, Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo (third right) during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (third right) briefs the media during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. With him (from right): Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
L-R: Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Seun Osiyemi; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. (Mrs) Abimbola Akinajo and Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Newly built Ikeja Train Station, inspected by Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Newly built Agege Train Station, inspected by Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)
Newly built Babatunde Fashola Train Station, Agege, inspected by Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu during an inspection tour of the Red Line Rail infrastructure, on Wednesday, 27 September, 2023. (Photo: Lagos State Government)