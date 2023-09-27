PHOTOS: Scores Mourn Relatives Killed In Iraqi Wedding Fire

In the wake of Tuesday’s tragic fire incident at an Iraqi Christian wedding, mourners gathered at a cemetery in the northern city of Qaraqosh on Wednesday for a funeral.

Some of the faithful held up portraits of deceased loved ones.

The day before, those in the pictures had gathered in an elegant banqueting hall to attend a wedding.

But as the bride and groom danced, a fire erupted in the reception hall, killing at least 100 people and injuring 150 others.

By all accounts, the fire spread at a rapid rate.

READ ALSO: ‘We’re All Dead’: Iraqis In Shock After Wedding Fire

Footage shared on social media showed indoor fireworks flaring so high that they set ceiling decorations alight.

On Wednesday, one by one, around 20 coffins covered in satin or bouquets of flowers were carried through the crowd on the shoulders of men.

They were followed by women in tears, all dressed in black and supported on either side as they were barely able to stand up on their own.

See photos from the ceremony below: