Afunanya To Lead New DSS Directorate

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the establishment of a new Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC).

According to a statement by the DSS DPRSC, the new department established by the Director General, Yusuf Bichi, will be headed by the erstwhile Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Peter Afunanya.

It added that the establishment of the Directorate is part of efforts in sustaining its engagement with citizens and the public at large as well as deepening democratic governance, transparency and accountability.

The statement noted that Afunanya’s appointment took effect from September 26, 2023.

“Consequently, it has appointed Peter Nnochirionye Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi, the erstwhile Public Relations Officer, to head the Directorate as the supervising Director and also be in charge of the Service’s public communications.

“The appointment took effect from 26th September, 2023.

“The Service has commended its Director General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi CFR, fwc, for the initiative to undertake the expansion and particularly appointing Afunanya to pilot the Directorate,” the statement said.