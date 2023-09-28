No Agreement With Govt To Suspend Strike – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that it does not have any agreement with the government to shelve its planned strike.

NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah said this in a statement on Tuesday.

Countering a statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr Upah also said the NLC did not have any date for a meeting with government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike.

“We do not have any agreement with the government to suspend the planned strike action. Neither do we have any date for a meeting with government that may lead to the suspension of the proposed strike,” he said.

“While we do not intend to demean or minimise the office of the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, this matter is beyond the Ministry. This should have been obvious to them during our most recent meeting”.

The NLC also faulted the position of the Ministry of Labour and Employment on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

“While we appreciate the role played by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Barrister Simon Lalong in securing the release of the executives of the National Union of Road Transport Workers from unlawful/illegal police detention, we take exception to the Ministry describing these executives as factional leaders,” it said.

“They were lawfully elected into office. We still find it necessary to advise the police and those elements behind their travails to desist from this despicable and shameful conduct. They are advised to retrace their steps.

“If democracy is to be of meaning to us, then we should resist the urge or temptation for impunity. Enough is enough”.

See full statement below: