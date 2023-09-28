Shelve Planned Nationwide Strike, NEC Begs Labour

The National Economic Council (NEC) has urged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to shelve their planned industrial action.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, issued the appeal on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents shortly after the NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He urged the leadership of the organised labour to be patient with the Federal Government and give more time for dialogue.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC Declare Indefinite Strike From October 3

Mutfwang disclosed that the welfare of Nigerian workers would form part of the issues President Bola Tinubu would address in his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday.

This is coming two days after the leaders of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) said they will commence an indefinite strike on Tuesday, October 3.

On Tuesday, the unions also asked their state chapters to mobilise for protests across the country.

The leaders of the two labour centres have resolved their differences that made only NLC embark on a two-day warning strike without the participation of TUC.