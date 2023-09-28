Supreme Court Affirms Achonu As Imo LP Gov. Candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed Athan Achonu as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the November 11, 2023 election in Imo State.

A contestant in the primaries Basil Maduka had objected to Achonu’s candidature at both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

READ ALSO: APM Asks Supreme Court To Nullify Tinubu’s Victory

But the justices of the Supreme Court on Thursday struck out the matter and determined that Achonu won the legally conducted primaries by the lawful leadership of the party under Julius Abure and witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Briefing newsmen in Abuja alongside Achonu and lawyers of the party, the National Legal Officer of the LP Kehinde Edun praised the Supreme Court justices for the ruling and appealed to the people of Imo State to support their candidate.