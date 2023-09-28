Supreme Court Dismisses Achimugu’s Case Against Kogi APC Candidate Ododo

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal by a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Abubakar Achimugu, seeking to nullify the primary election of the party which produced Usman Ododo as its governorship candidate for the election slated for November 11 in the state.

The appeal was dismissed by a panel of Supreme Court justices led by Justice Inyang Okoro.

Achimugu had approached the Federal High Court with a suit seeking to disqualify Ododo on the ground that he did not resign his employment with the Kogi State public service 30 days before contesting the governorship primary election.

But the trial court, in its judgment, held that contrary to the claim of Achimugu, evidence showed that Ododo resigned his appointment more than 30 days before participating in the APC primary election and therefore dismissed the suit.

According to the court, exhibits tendered by the defendants showed that while Ododo’s resignation letter was received by the Office of the Kogi State Governor on March 8, that of the 3rd defendant, Mr Salami Deedat was received on March 9.

The Appeal Court also held in a unanimous judgment that the appeal challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja lacked merit and dismissed it accordingly.

At the Supreme Court’s hearing of the appeal, Achimugu’s lawyer said that the respondents did not resign their appointments but later agreed that they resigned.

The Supreme Court queried the Appellant’s Counsel on why his issues for determination in the appellant’s brief did not have any challenge as to why the decision of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal were perverse.

In view of this omission, the appellant’s Counsel was advised to withdraw the appeal.

Accordingly, Achimugu withdrew his appeal and the case was dismissed.