Ashiru Directs Lawyers To Appeal Kaduna Tribunal Judgment

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18th election in Kaduna state, Isah Ashiru, has asked his lawyers to appeal the dismissal of his petition by the tribunal.

The PDP candidate who addressed a news conference after a meeting with the leaders of his party on Friday, also insists that the election remains inconclusive, adding that the claim by Governor Uba Sani that his election was upheld by the tribunal was misleading.

The tribunal had on Thursday dismissed Ashiru’s petition challenging the declaration of Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election on the grounds that the petitioners filed their petition outside the stipulated time given by the Electoral Act.

However, Ashiru while faulting the dismissal of his petition and the claim by Governor Uba that the tribunal upheld his election, says he will appeal the judgment at the court of appeal to address the grey areas raised by the tribunal.

While reacting to the move, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shuaibu, countered Ashiru’s claim, insisting that the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the PDP and its governorship candidate.

According to him, the judgment of the three-man panel was unambiguous and in line with extant electoral laws, and therefore asked the petitioners not to waste their resources appealing the judgment at court appeal. He believes doing so will amount to fruitless exercise.