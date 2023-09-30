Current Constitution Must Be Changed To Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Ayo Adebanjo

The leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, says Nigeria needs to do away with the 1999 Constitution in order to put an end to most of the problems stunting the growth of the country.

Adebanjo, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday, suggested that Nigeria would be put on the right path once the constitution which he claimed was imposed on the country by the military is changed.

He said that after Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960, “we lost the ball when the military seized control and changed the constitution”, which according to him damaged the foundation of a stable future for the country.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We’ve got it wrong since the military took over and we got it wrong when they went back to the barracks. They didn’t go back with their luggage of the constitution which we didn’t know about.

“They imposed a constitution on us which is the cause of the problem today. So, to go back to where we were, we should change this constitution, that’s the bottom line of our problem. All the problems we are having are based on and embedded in the fraudulent constitution imposed on us by the military,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘This Will Soon Be Over’, CDS Promises To End Insecurity In Kaduna

According to the elder statesman, a unitary constitution is inappropriate for a multi-ethnic nation like Nigeria.

“You cannot rule this country under a unitary system of government. We have this problem of disunity because of the unitary form of government the colonialists were using, but when we inverted to federalism after the London Constitutional Conference in 1953 which came into office in 1954… Before then, there was no question or issues.

“What I am saying is that the problem we are having in this country today, whether economic, political, or cultural, is based on the way we are running the country under a wrong constitution that was not embedded when we got our independence,” Adebanjo said.