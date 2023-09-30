‘Focused On Finishing Strong,’ Obaseki Insists Choice Of Successor Must Reflect Equity

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has declared that the process of seeking his successor must reflect fairness, equity, and a sense of inclusion, insisting his focus is on finishing strong.

Obaseki, who spoke in Benin City, the state capital, on Friday, was addressing journalists on the plan to choose his successor.

The governor reiterated that he had nothing against his deputy, Phillip Shaibu, adding that all he cared about was the unity and growth of the state.

When quizzed further, he stated that he had not apportioned to himself or anyone else the task of selecting his successor, saying he was more insistent that the process must be done according to the right parameters.