Independence Day: Tinubu To Address Nigerians 7 AM On Sunday

President Bola Tinubu will address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday as the country marks its 63rd Independence Day, the Presidency has said.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Saturday, noted that broadcast would commence at 7 am.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Returns After UNGA, To Make Independence Day Broadcast Sunday

“Television, radio, and other electronic media networks are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” it added.

Watch Channels Television’s special Independence Day coverage with the theme ‘Empowering Tomorrow: A New Vision for Nigeria’, featuring seasoned analysts, erudite scholars and policymakers.

The coverage begins with an analysis of the President’s address between 7 am and 9 am, which continues with a special edition of Sunday Politics from 7 pm to 9 pm, culminating in a town hall on Monday from 5 pm to 9 pm.