Former Kaduna Governor Yero Resigns From PDP

Former governor of Kaduna State Mukhtar Yero has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yero announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter dated September 30, 2023, which he addressed to the Kaura Ward Chairman of the party in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Though he did not disclose the reason for leaving the PDP, the former governor attached his PDP membership card to the letter he submitted.

Yero served as the Governor of Kaduna State, following the death of Governor Patrick Yakowa in a helicopter crash in 2012.

He also served as Commissioner for Finance during the administration of Governor Namadi Sambo, who went on to serve as the Vice President in 2010.