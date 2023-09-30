NLC, TUC Mobilize For Nationwide Strike In Rivers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State have directed its members and affiliate unions to fully comply with the proposed nationwide strike from October 3.

The State NLC Chairman, Alex Agwanwor gave the directive after a joint leadership meeting of the NLC and the TUC at the NLC Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The TUC delegation to the meeting was led by its Vice Chairman, Christopher Amadi.

Agwanwor said baring any changes, there will be a total shut down of all facilities and operations under the control of NLC and TUC members in Rivers State as directed by their National Executive Councils.

The NLC Chairman said the planned strike, contrary to some views, is an attempt towards liberating Nigeria and its workers from the current economic hardship occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Labour leader also announced that a joint committee has been constituted by the NLC and the TUC to monitor the compliance to the proposed strike in the state.

He warned that erring affiliate unions will be disciplined appropriately.

Further justifying their planned action, Alex Agwanwor said the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu has not helped the welfare of the workers, as the cost of goods and services continue to increase astronomically.

He pleaded with Civil Society Groups and the masses to support the planned action by the Labour Centres.