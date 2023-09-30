One Killed, Six Arrested As Katsina Students Clash Over Female Schoolmate

A 200-level student of the Computer Science Department at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State simply identified as Abubakar has been confirmed dead following a clash between students over a relationship with a female student.

The tragic incident involving eight students of the university was said to have taken place at Darawa quarters, Dutsinma LGA, Katsina State on Thursday around 1:20 pm.

The spokesman for the state police command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement on Saturday, said the incident was a result of a heated altercation between the students, which escalated, leading to the death of one of the students involved.

According to the statement, the command is taking the matter seriously and is conducting a thorough investigation to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Six of the students in connection with the incident have been arrested, it added.

The command also disclosed that it was working diligently to gather and analyse all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies, with the aim of establishing a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired while upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

It further refuted claims making the rounds on social media that the tragic death of the student was due to a “religious issue”, urging the general public to dispel any rumour or misconception that may have arisen.

“As the investigation progresses, updates will be shared with the public to ensure transparency,” the statement continued.

“We encourage any individual with relevant information about the incident that will assist the investigation to step forward, as all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while calling on the general public to remain calm, extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy and the management of the Federal University Dutsinma.

“We convey our sympathies and support during this difficult time.”