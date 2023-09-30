Osimhen On Target As Napoli Thump Lecce 4-0

Napoli secured their second Serie A victory in four days as Victor Osimhen came off the bench and scored in a 4-0 win at Lecce to lift the Italian champions up to third.

After a run of three games without a win, Rudi Garcia’s side have rediscovered some form heading into next week’s Champions League clash at home to Real Madrid.

Centre-back Leo Ostigard headed Napoli ahead early on with his first league goal for the club, but it wasn’t until the half-time introduction of Osimhen that the visitors took control of the game.

The Nigerian nodded in a cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on 51 minutes before late goals from Gianluca Gaetano and Matteo Politano sealed the rout.

Politano struck from the spot as Osimhen left penalty duties to a team-mate for the second game running after the club posted a video online mocking him for a missed attempt.

Napoli said earlier this week they never meant to offend Osimhen after the player’s agent threatened legal action.

The victory sent Napoli to within a point of leaders Inter Milan and AC Milan, who are both playing later on Saturday. Milan host Lazio while Inter are away to winless Salernitana.

“It was a well managed match from start to finish, we wanted to hit hard and score in the first 15 minutes,” said Garcia.

“I’m happy for Ostigard who is really a player who’s constantly thinking about the team.”

“We drew lessons from what happened in Genoa (a 2-2 draw on September 16), it’s something that really pleases me,” added Garcia.

“All our players are getting back to their best level, that’s why the team is now finding this consistency.”

AFP