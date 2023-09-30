Police ‘Rescue’ Eight Abducted Ondo Travellers, 17 Others Still In Captivity

Eight out of the 25 people abducted along Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway in Ondo state have been rescued from their suspected abductors.

Confirming the rescue, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, noted that the victims were rescued by police operatives.

She said 8 of the victims have been rescued by the police, adding that efforts are ongoing to rescue the others unhurt.

The victims are said to be members of the Choir of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital were abducted on Friday around Elegbeka village while they were on their way to Ifon for a funeral ceremony.

The Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway has become a dangerous corridor as several cases of kidnappings and armed robbery have happened in the area in recent times.

It would be recalled that a grade A traditional ruler in the State, The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi was killed around Elegbeka while travelling from Akure to Ifon in November, 2020.