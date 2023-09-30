Social Safety Net Programme Must Reflect Tinubu’s Sincerity, Sanwo-Olu Tells Betta Edu  

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu says the social safety net programme of the Federal Government must be implemented to reflect President Bola Tinubu’s sincerity to protect vulnerable families and households from the impact of current “economic shocks”.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement on Saturday, said Sanwo-Olu made the remarks during a courtesy visit by the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, and the management team of the National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO).

Edu’s visit to the governor followed the verification exercise carried out by the ministry to validate Lagos’ data in the National Social Register, the statement said.

Sanwo-Olu described the social security programme as a well thought-out initiative of the President to engender inclusive governance by providing means of livelihood for people living below the poverty line.

The governor however added that bureaucracy must not come in the way of the intervention, stressing that target population must be identified and get the benefits of the intervention.

See the full statement below: