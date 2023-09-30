Taraba Governor Kefas Extends Hand Of Unity To NNPP, Candidate

Following his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has extended a hand of unity and cooperation to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and its candidate, Prof Sani Yahaya.

According to the governor, this is to prioritise the welfare and progress of residents over any further litigation.

Kefas, who spoke hours after his court victory, said engaging in a prolonged legal battle would only deplete the state’s valuable resources meant for the improvement of citizens’ lives.

He therefore asked that the NNPP and its candidate harken to the voice of residents and respect their wishes for the collective brighter future of the state.

The governor expressed his appreciation to the judges for their dedication to the course of justice during the proceedings and their unwavering commitment to fairness, honesty and uprightness in strict accordance with the law.

Kefas insisted that the judges’ conscience reaffirmed the strength of the democratic institution.

While stressing that there are invaluable lessons to learn from the past, the governor thanked the religious and traditional rulers, as well as supporters and the citizens of the state in general for standing by the administration with “unwavering prayer and steadfast support”.