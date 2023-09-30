Tinubu Returns After UNGA, To Make Independence Day Broadcast Sunday

President Bola Tinubu is expected to make a nationwide broadcast on Sunday hours after returning to the country following a two weeks travel to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The nationwide broadcast is part of the week long activities to mark the country’s 63rd independence anniversary.

President Tinubu, who landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja late last night, was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila and other senior government officials.

READ ALSO: Shettima Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadets In Kaduna

Tinubu attended the 78th UNGA where in his first address at the Assembly, he championed the need for Africa to surmount foreign exploitation to attain prosperity through democratic ideals.

“As for Africa, we seek to be neither appendage nor patron. We do not wish to replace old shackles with new ones,” he said during his address on the first day of the 78th session of the assembly held at the UN Headquarters.

He spoke to other heads of government on September 20, hours after similar addresses including those of US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Nigerian leader spoke on the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and Its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All’.

According to Tinubu, many proclamations have been made, “yet our troubles remain close at hand”.

The President also held bilateral talks with other world leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.