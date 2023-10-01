CeeC, Ilebaye, Mercy Emerge BBNaija All Stars Top Three

Pere Egbi and Cross Okonkwo were named the fourth and fifth runners-up, respectively.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated October 1, 2023
Top Three Finalists Big Brother Naija

 

Adekunle Olopade has emerged as the last man standing on BBNaija All Stars with Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, Ilebaye Odiniya, and Mercy Eke coming top three.

The 28-year-old was revealed by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the third runner-up on Sunday at the finale moments after Pere Egbi and Cross Okonkwo were named the fourth and fifth runners-up, respectively.

Mercy was the winner of the fourth season, Pepper Dem, while CeeC was the runner-up of the third season, Double Wahala.

Adekunle was one of the finalists after coming fourth in the seventh season, Level Up, last year.

