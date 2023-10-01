Alcaraz, Sabalenka Sail Through At China Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka earlier sailed into the second round of the women's draw with an imperious 6-1, 6-2 defeat of American Sofia Kenin.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated October 1, 2023
FILE PHOTO; Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka hits a return to France’s Clara Burel during the US Open tennis tournament women’s singles third round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 2, 2023. (Photo by Corey Sipkin / AFP)

 

Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the China Open men’s quarter-finals with a routine 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti on Sunday.

The world number two overpowered Musetti and seized the first set when he forced his opponent to whack a baseline backhand into the net.

The Spaniard then broke serve twice in the second set and saw out a comfortable match with an unreturned serve.

He will face Casper Ruud in the next round after the world number nine came back to beat Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).

The Belarusian pummelled Kenin with a succession of mighty serves and groundstrokes and wrapped up the opening set with an ace after just 23 minutes.

The 25-year-old broke serve twice more in the second set as Kenin — playing with heavy strapping on her left thigh — failed to muster a response.

Sabalenka sealed the match with yet another unreturned serve to set up a tie against either Magdalena Frech or Katie Boulter in the next round.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to play that good on my serve — in practice, it didn’t work very well,” Sabalenka said at a post-match news briefing.

“But I was super hyped that I was able to bring that level on my serve today. I think it helped a lot,” she said.

“I think that was the key of today’s match.”

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policies.

Seven of the men’s top eight are in action, as are all eight of the women’s highest-ranked players.

The women’s tournament is also the first since its global governing body ended a boycott of China this year.

The embargo had been declared after Chinese player Peng Shuai made sexual assault accusations against a top government official.

AFP

