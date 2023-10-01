Bayern To Face Third-Division Opponents In German Cup Second Round

Bayern Munich will face third-division FC Saarbrucken while Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim in the second round of the German Cup after the draw was made on Sunday.

In addition to Dortmund’s clash with Hoffenheim, first-division sides Stuttgart face Union Berlin and Wolfsburg take on holders RB Leipzig.

The remaining 32 teams come primarily from the top two divisions of German football, although Saarbrucken, Victoria Cologne, FC Homburg, Unterhaching, Sandhausen and Arminia Bielefeld come from lower divisions.

The matches will take place on October 31st and November 1st.

Bayern have by won far the most German Cups with 20 victories, the most recent coming in 2020.

The final will take place in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on May 25, 2024.

AFP