Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC came in at number three behind the top two BBNaija All Stars finalists, Ilebaye Odiniya and Mercy Eke, during Sunday’s finale.

The 30-year-old was the runner-up of the third season, Double Wahala, in 2018.

Moments earlier, Adekunle Olopade was revealed by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the third runner-up on Sunday, with Pere Egbi and Cross Okonkwo named the fourth and fifth runners-up, respectively.