Gbajabiamila, Ministers Meet Organised Labour In Aso Rock

To avert a nationwide strike on October 3, the Federal Government is meeting with organised labour at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The meeting at the instance of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, is being attended by some ministers.

Last Tuesday, the organised labour comprising the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) announced their decision to commence an indefinite strike on October 3.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC Declare Indefinite Strike From October 3

The unions also asked their state chapters to mobilize for protests across the country after resolving their differences that made only NLC embark on a two-day warning strike without the participation of TUC.

Two days after, the National Executive Council chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, urged the organised labour to shelve their planned strike.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who briefed reporters last Thursday at the Presidential Villa appealed to the leadership of the organised labour to be patient with the Federal Government and give more time for dialogue.

Mutfwang disclosed that the welfare of Nigerian workers would form part of the issues President Bola Tinubu would address in his maiden Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday.

As a follow-up to NEC’s appeal, the President’s Chief of Staff summoned a meeting to settle the industrial dispute with the organised labour.

It is expected that the workers will have a rethink by shelving their planned strike to avoid grounding the nation’s economic activities.