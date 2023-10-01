Ilebaye Crowned BBNaija All Stars Winner

Ilebaye Odiniya is the winner of BBNaija All Stars, the eighth season of the reality television series.

She took the highly coveted top spot at Sunday’s finale, leaving 2019 winner Mercy Eke, 33, in the number two position.

Ilebaye goes home with a cash prize of N120 million, a weekend getaway for two, and an SUV, among other rewards.

The 22-year-old was evicted from 2022’s BBNaija Level Up season after only three weeks.

Cynthia Nwadiora aka CeeC, who was the runner-up of the third season Double Wahala in 2018, came in at number three behind Ilebaye and Mercy Eke.

Adekunle Olopade, 28, was revealed by host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the third runner-up on Sunday.

Pere Egbi, 38, and Cross Okonkwo, 33, were named the fourth and fifth runners-up, respectively.