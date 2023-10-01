Independence: NLC Asks Nigerians To Hold Leaders Accountable, Rues High Cost Of Living

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has told Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable while ruing the rising cost of living owing to the removal of fuel subsidy.

This is according to a statement from the president of the labour union Joe Ajaero as the nation marks its 63rd Independence anniversary.

While admitting that the country is facing challenges on many fonts, the NLC said Nigerians “must demand accountability from our leaders. The days of impunity and unbridled corruption must come to an end.

“We call on all Nigerians to actively participate in the democratic process, holding our elected officials to the highest standards of integrity and performance.”

According to the NLC, the cost of living has become high as Nigerians work harder to earn a living.

“It is inexplicable why this persistent contradiction of; the harder we work, the less we earn; which has kept Nigerian workers totally emasculated and unable to meet their basic needs. N30,000 national minimum wage cannot buy a bag of 50kg rice but can only buy 30 loaves of average sized bread yet some states have refused to pay,” he added.

“Earned income via wages are seen as charity demanding applause from Nigerians when they are paid. Workers have become reduced to going to work on Mondays and sleeping in their places of work till Friday evening before going home because they cannot afford the cost of transport on daily basis yet, this government has refused to act to save the people from this horrendous suffering. That is why we have continued to ask for a Wage Award to serve as a cushion to the consequences of the hike in the price of Patrol by the Government.”

Already the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared a nationwide strike for Tuesday, October 2nd, 2023 owing to the high removal of subsidy and the attendant impact.

But government authorities are meeting the labour unions to persuade them from embarking on the industrial action.