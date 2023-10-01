Kefas Pardons 17 Prison Inmates, Commutes Four On Death Row To Life Imprisonment

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has reversed the death sentences of four prisoners to life imprisonment and pardoned 17 others at various correctional centres across the state.

The Governor disclosed this on Sunday in a statewide broadcast to mark this year’s Independence Day celebration.

In his address, Kefas appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their proposed nationwide strike action and seek enhanced dialogue to resolve all grey areas in the interest of the masses and the country.

According to him, his plans in the agricultural, health, education, security, and other sectors of the state’s economy remain unwavering as he seeks the improved collaboration of residents to achieve his administration’s set goals.

“Let me emphasize our unwavering commitment to education, every child in Taraba deserves the opportunity to learn and grow,” he stated.

“I pledge to prioritize education by ensuring free and compulsory education at the primary and secondary levels.

“Education is the key to unlocking our potential and securing a brighter future for Taraba State. Our agricultural sector holds immense promise and we will usher in an agricultural revolution through mechanization as this will boost productivity, create jobs, and enhance food security.

“Together, we will turn Taraba into an agricultural powerhouse. Healthcare is a fundamental right and we will provide quality healthcare equipment and services while prioritizing the welfare of our healthcare personnel because a healthy Taraba is a prosperous Taraba.

“Also our commitment to infrastructural development is unwavering as we will invest in critical projects such as the expansion of Jalingo airport and the improvement of our roads.

“This infrastructural development will connect our state, promote commerce and improve the lives of residents. Economic development is not a mere aspiration, it is a necessity as we will empower our youth, support our women and uplift our special citizens.

“Taraba will become a striving economy hub attracting investments and tourism and we will open our doors to the world. In the area of security, it is Paramount and we have taken it seriously to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety of our people and there will be no hiding grounds for criminals, kidnappers or human traffickers in Taraba.

“Our state will be safe and our community secured, because good governance and transparency are our guiding principles.

“We will reform our civil service and local government administration to serve you better and development will reach every corner of our state and we will uphold the rule of law.”