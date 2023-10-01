Lagos Govt Cancels Independence Parade, Seeks Prayers For Nigeria

Lagos State Government has suspended the annual public parades organised to celebrate Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

In a statement on Sunday, the State commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the government’s decision to scrap the parade is due to economic challenges.

The government’s spokesman also said other elements associated with the anniversary celebration are suspended.

“There will be no elaborate celebration of the 63rd Independence Anniversary in Lagos. This is in line with the economic challenges of the times. The usual parades and other elements of the celebration are being shelved.

“Prayers have been held in mosques and churches to mark the anniversary,” the statement read in part.

He quoted Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as enjoining “Lagosians to celebrate modestly, even as they continue to pray for the peace and progress of Nigeria and our dear state”.