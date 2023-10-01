NDLEA Arrests Wanted ‘Kingpin’ In Lagos Over London-Bound Drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NLDEA) says it has arrested an alleged drug kingpin, Chigozie Obiorah, who was wanted for attempts to ship illicit drug consignments to the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA, in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said the consignments were intercepted through interdiction operations that led to the seizure of four tons of illicit substances in the past week.

“Obiorah Chigozie Samuel has been on the wanted list of the Agency since 15th September 2023 when a consignment of 1.500kg skunk concealed in flour going to London, UK was intercepted at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos, and his freight agent, Nworah Adaugo Precious arrested,” the statement said.

