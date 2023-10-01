Nigeria@63: God Will Heal Our Nation – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prayed to God to heal Nigeria, asking citizens to also pray for the betterment of the nation.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) said this on Sunday during the church’s October Thanksgiving Service and Nigeria’s 63rd Independent Day celebration.

Pastor Adeboye spoke on the topic ‘Freedom Indeed’ during the service.

“I pray in the name that is above every other name that God will heal our nation,” the preacher said.

“Independence is talking about freedom, that is why we would be talking about freedom indeed. You may be enjoying independence from the colonial master and still be a slave to sickness, poverty, terror, and forces of darkness,” he added.

“I am wishing you a very good celebration but more than anything else, I wish all of you who are in Christ freedom and freedom indeed.”

In many churches across the nation, the Christians marked Independence Day with praises and prayers for the country.