Power Is Not Given, African Youths Must Fight For And Seize It, Says Vusi Thembekwayo

African youths must demand and seize power in various sectors to create a better future for the continent.

South African entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo gave the charge when he was featured on The Covenant Nation’s non-political and non-partisan national development fair Platform.

He said in the face of challenges, youths must be resilient and focused on the bigger picture – a rising Africa that stands tall globally.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Has Ingredient To Power The World, Says Bosun Tijani

“We don’t just don’t have the time to do the things that don’t matter. I think we are called on in this season as young Africans to seize power,” he said at the event held in Lagos State on Monday.

“In the words of Frederick Douglass, power concedes nothing without a demand. And so, therefore, if we want a better life for ourselves, we must demand that power.”

‘Power is Not Given’

While acknowledging young peoples’ yearning for power across the continent, he believes they must go beyond wishes to actualise that dream.

“Let me tell you, young people. There is no old person going anywhere. If you want that sit in that office, board room, chamber, or ministry, you are going to have to fight for it. Power is not given, it is taken,” the business coach added.

“And so the question as the continent rises is: will we be men and women of courage? Will we be the generation that in 50 years time, our children reference and say ‘They did it right’?”