Eight Killed In Fresh Plateau Attack

No fewer than eight persons were killed and three others injured in an attack by yet to be identified assailants at Adu Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State in North Central Nigeria.

The attack was carried out on Sunday evening at a market square in the community shortly after the people returned from the Sunday morning service.

One of the early callers to the community in sympathy with the bereaved was the member representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Musa Agah, who described the attack as inhuman and criminal.

He assured that legislatures will continue to enact laws that will discourage such unprovoked attacks in communities with a call on the executive to implement such laws to the benefit of citizens.

Narrating his experience on the sad incident, Danjuma Avu, who lost two of his children to the assailants and six relations expressed dismay at the attackers who stormed the village and executed the dastardly attack shooting at the people who were at the mini market square.

According to Avu, the attackers after killing those outside the building proceeded into the building where his children under medication and two others were shot.

The deceased comprising of five males, one female and two minors have been buried at the village cemetery while the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.