LIVE: The Platform… ‘Africa Rising Continent – Nigeria’s Strategic Role’

The Platform’s Independence Anniversary event, which is taking place in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, features professionals from different fields.

Convener of the Platform Pastor Poju Oyemade, who is also the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation is the keynote speaker at the event.

READ ALSO: My Husband Is Not A Magician – Remi Tinubu

Other speakers include the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah; the Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), Dr Jumoke Oduwole; the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Others are renowned human rights activist and Director, Kenya School of Law, Prof. Patrick Lumumba; former Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr Joe Abah; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; multiple award-winning movie director/producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters among others.

The Platform is a non-political and non-partisan national development fair which holds as a global media event on Workers’ Day (May 1) and Nigeria’s Independence Day (October 1).

It hosts speakers from the highest levels of the nation’s leadership and leaders in global policy practice.