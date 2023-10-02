Man City Great Francis Lee Dies, Aged 79

Former Manchester City and England striker Francis Lee has died at the age of 79, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Lee, who also had a spell as City chairman in the 1990s, scored 148 goals in 330 appearances for the club between 1967 and 1974.

“It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and chairman Francis Lee,” the club said in a statement.

The forward, described by City as a “legend”, won a number of trophies during his time at the club including the English League title, an FA Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Lee, who also played for Bolton and Derby, returned to City as chairman in 1994, spending four years at the helm.

“Franny passed away in the early hours of this morning after a long battle with cancer,” City said.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, flags around the Etihad Stadium and City Football Academy are flying at half-mast.”

AFP