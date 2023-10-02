Suspected Bandits Kill Three In Fresh Attack On Sokoto Village

The police in Sokoto State have confirmed an attack carried by suspected bandits that claimed the lives of three persons and left other persons injured at Soro community in Binji Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer in Sokoto, ASP Ahmad Rufai, while confirming the attack said some gunmen suspected to be bandits launched attack on Soro community but men of the police command with the support of military operatives repelled the attack.

He, however, said the bandits out of frustration set some houses on fire as a result of which three of the residents lost their lives while few others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Sources in the affected village said the marauders also abducted several others and set some places on fire.

Community members said members of the vigilante groups carried out a reprisal attack on Fulani community, a situation that forced the police commissioner to intervene and initiate a dialogue among residents of the affected areas.