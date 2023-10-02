Tribunal Dismisses NNPP Suit Challenging Gov Sule’s Electoral Victory

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lafia has dismissed the petition filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) challenging the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Sule as the duly elected Governor of Nasarawa state for lacking in merit with no cost awarded.

On March 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Sule of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the state for scoring the highest votes during the polls.

READ ALSO: Gov Sule Re-Elected In Nasarawa

He was re-elected for a second term in office after securing, 209 votes to beat his closest contender, David Ombugadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 283,016 votes while Abdullahi Maidoya of the NNPP had 11,726 votes.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the exercise, both the PDP and the NNPP as well as their respective governorship candidates approached the tribunal to nullify Sule’s victory.

Justice Ezekiel Ajayi chaired the three-man panel which delivered the judgement virtually in Lafia.