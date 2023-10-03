Pastor Dead As Church Collapses In Benue

A Dunamis Church located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has collapsed.

Channels Television gathered that the incident which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday left a pastor dead as the building caved in.

According to sources four individuals including the pastor were observing prayers at the church building before the incident occurred.

The other three individuals escaped the wreckage.

Residential buildings and electricity infrastructure around the building were affected by the collapse.

The cause of the incident is however unclear.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Police Command, Anene Sewuese Catherine, said she is not aware of the incident.

However, police operatives from the C Division, North Bank, are already on the ground as emergency officials were on their way to the scene of the collapsed building.