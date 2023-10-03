Four Bodies Recovered In Niger Boat Mishap As Rescue Efforts Continue

Four bodies were recovered in the Yauri axis of River Niger following a boat mishap in Agwara and Yauri local government areas of Niger and Kebbi states.

No fewer than thirty persons were reported to be on board the wooden boat that was conveying locals to Yauri Market Monday morning.

The boat which is said to be conveying passengers from Gebbe, Kasabo, and other waterfronts on River Niger to Yauri Market capsized a few metres to its destination.

Local divers were captured mounting surveillance searching for survivors shortly after the boat mishap along the Yauri waterfront of River Niger.

According to the Managing Director of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Yelwa, seven persons were rescued and twenty-seven others still missing.

Yelwa said the fatality rate would have been close to nothing if passengers wore life jackets before sailing. He added that the commission will sustain the distribution of lifejackets and her advocacy for its use.

Authorities from Yauri say that though the investigation is still ongoing, preliminary reports indicate that the boat capsized following a heavy wind storm that accompanied the weather.

As of the time of filling this report, rescue effort is still ongoing but victims were said to be from Niger and Kebbi state.