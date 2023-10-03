Illegal Oil Refining Explosion Leaves At Least 18 Dead In Rivers

No fewer than 18 persons have died following an explosion in an illegal oil refining site in the Ibaa community in the Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Channels Television gathered that the incident occurred late Sunday night when some people in the community were scooping petroleum products.

A source in the community said that the explosion occurred when one of the containers that was to be used to refine some quantity of crude oil into finished products caught fire.

He said the number of casualties cannot be ascertained by the community, but it is believed that many people were at the site.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps confirmed the incident on Tuesday, saying 18 people died in the incident.

In a statement, NSCDC spokesperson, Olufemi Ayodele said the victims were burnt beyond recognition.

He stated that 25 others were rescued with injuries, adding that preliminary findings have revealed that the site is owned by one John Bodo who also sustained severe burns, while his son, Uche John Bodo, a fresh graduate died on the spot.

The NSCDC identified other victims as a pregnant woman and a young lady who is preparing for her marriage ceremony next month.