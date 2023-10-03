Pregnant Lady, Another Dead As Driver Fleeing From LASTMA Officials Rams Into Tricycle

Two persons including a pregnant woman have died while others were injured when a driver – fleeing from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) – rammed into a tricycle in the Okota area of Lagos State.

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin described the Tuesday incident as “ugly” and noted that the injured are being treated in an undisclosed hospital.

“This ugly incident happened when a driver fleeing from LASTMA officials who accosted him for driving against traffic ran into a tricycle. Unfortunately, two persons have been confirmed dead, while two children are currently receiving treatment in hospital,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to him, following the incident, a mob attacked the policeman attached to the LASTMA team.

“The policeman attached to the LASTMA team was severely attacked and grievously wounded by a mob. He is unconscious and currently being treated in hospital,” he added. “Police backup teams immediately deployed to the scene have since restored normalcy in the area.”

He, however, said a probe into the matter has since started.

“Investigation has commenced into the incident,” the police imagemaker added.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Death

One Way Driver?

But while narrating how the incident happened, LASTMA said the driver was apprehended for driving against traffic.

“Traffic Officer Hassan Kehinde of Zone 27, Okota who led the LASTMA patrol team disclosed that a driver of a blue TOYOTA Sienna bus (AKD 944 HN) was apprehended for driving against traffic (One-way) around Ago Palace Way, Lagos,” a LASTMA statement added.

“He disclosed further that a policeman attached to the patrol team volunteered to escort the apprehended vehicle to the LASTMA office for proper booking.

“On their way, and in an attempt by the driver to escape, he diverted into Bayo Oyewale Street by Ago Roundabout and rammed into a fully loaded tricycle.

“While the tricycle operator died instantly, the pregnant woman later died at the hospital while the two injured school children were currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) receiving medical attention.”