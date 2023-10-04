680,000 Out Of School Children In Kaduna Unacceptable – Gov Sani

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has lamented the number of out-of-school children in the state which he put at 680,000 currently.

Noting that the figure is alarming and unacceptable, Governor Sani urged all stakeholders to support the government to help reverse the trend for the state to make meaningful progress in the fight against insecurity, illiteracy and building a better future.

The governor was speaking during a meeting with senior citizens and elders from Kaduna State on Tuesday to brief them on the activities of his administration so far.

He said that his administration has embarked on the construction of over sixty-two new secondary schools through a $28 million Kuwait fund to address the classroom deficit in Kaduna State.

Governor Sani also highlighted the current challenges of insecurity in the state and the urgent need for all hands to be on deck.

While commending the governor for his open-door policy, the elders resolved to collaborate with the government on policy, security, development and other pertinent matters concerning the state.

The meeting which was held at the Executive Council Chamber of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, the state capital had in attendance senior citizens and elders from the state led by a former military governor of Rivers State, Retired General Zamani Lekwot and a former Head of Service in Kaduna State, Abubakar Mustapha.